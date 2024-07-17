75,821 Shares in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,821 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 342,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in American Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 465,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at $318,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $331.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.42%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

