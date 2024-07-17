2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 193,900 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$402,420.06.
Lavras Gold Trading Up 4.7 %
CVE:LGC opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Lavras Gold
