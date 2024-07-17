1inch Network (1INCH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31.20 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $539.95 million and $31.20 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,268,088 tokens. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

