178,567 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 24,886,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,562,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

