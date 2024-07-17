1,460 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SiTime by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SiTime by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,409. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $165.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,104 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

