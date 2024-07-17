10,277 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 86,117 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000.

PBR opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

