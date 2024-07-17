10,196 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPBD. BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPBD traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. 500,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

