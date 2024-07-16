zkSync One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.06 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $644.33 million and approximately $136.06 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.1666091 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $103,309,197.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

