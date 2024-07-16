YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.99 (NYSEARCA:ULTY)

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9948 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
