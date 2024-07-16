Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 91,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 643,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $718.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.