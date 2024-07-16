Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Short Interest Update

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 5,544,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,909,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 545,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

