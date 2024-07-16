Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Tops $0.0767 on Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,376,832 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 269,676,559.8252788 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07868241 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,215,129.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

