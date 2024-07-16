Worldcoin Price Hits $2.70 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $743.61 million and $668.81 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00004190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,878,062 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 275,355,729.1433258 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.26999633 USD and is up 20.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $304,013,408.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

