Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.12, for a total value of $12,774,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,978,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,672 shares of company stock worth $103,096,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

