WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.90

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 4713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter worth $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

