Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 162,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,050,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,552,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.