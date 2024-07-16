Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 162,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,050,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
