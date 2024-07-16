Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $50,961,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $25,154,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 41,979.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Westlake by 460.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69,838 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.93. Westlake has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

