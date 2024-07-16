Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $156.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.07.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO opened at $148.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

