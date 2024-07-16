WAX Price Hits $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. WAX has a market cap of $135.70 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03809745 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,080,172.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

