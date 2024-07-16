Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

