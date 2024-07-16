Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 122.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 108.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $8.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.