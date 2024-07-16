Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,031. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.