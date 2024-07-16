Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.70 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00043773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,097,786 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

