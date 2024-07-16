Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.35 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,922,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after buying an additional 934,271 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,564,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 572,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

