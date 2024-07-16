Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vontier were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vontier by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.47. 584,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,409. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

