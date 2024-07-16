Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD remained flat at $9.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,244. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

