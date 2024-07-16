Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Short Interest Update

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares in the company, valued at $327,341,984.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $5,385,580. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 82,439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

