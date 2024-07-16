Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CRM traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.57. 1,146,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $246.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,494,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,378 shares of company stock worth $111,259,409. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

