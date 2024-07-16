Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,202 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. 1,166,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

