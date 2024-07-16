Vertcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,199.42 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $22,199.42 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,362.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.46 or 0.00595787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00113243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00036524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00252433 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00070421 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,830,610 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.