Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.8 days.

OTCMKTS VEMLF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Venture has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

