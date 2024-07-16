Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.8 days.
Venture Price Performance
OTCMKTS VEMLF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Venture has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Venture Company Profile
