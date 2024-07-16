Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Evercore ISI

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,948. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -277.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

