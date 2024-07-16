Velas Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and $890,679.52 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00042900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,612,427,969 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

