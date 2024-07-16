Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.42

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.42 and last traded at $90.41, with a volume of 23047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

