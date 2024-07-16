Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.78. 1,767,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,831. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

