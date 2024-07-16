VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Up 0.1%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $37.97. 1,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRA. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 165,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Investments LLC now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

