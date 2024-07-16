Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $108,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. 2,350,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,041. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.07.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

