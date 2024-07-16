United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $40.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. 385,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,281. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 174,350 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

