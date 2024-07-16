Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Twilio Stock Up 0.6 %

TWLO stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

