TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on August 2nd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 84.98 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.10. The company has a market cap of £207.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.12).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
