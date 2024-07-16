TRON Price Hits $0.13 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $9.58 billion and $447.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,110,440,314 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

