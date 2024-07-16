Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRV. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

NYSE:TRV opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day moving average of $213.28. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

