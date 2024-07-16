Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Raised by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $347.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.