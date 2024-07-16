Traders Purchase Large Volume of Boston Scientific Call Options (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 16,947 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 164% compared to the average daily volume of 6,431 call options.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

