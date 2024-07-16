TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.08

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 34252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

TowneBank Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,100.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

