TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group
TKO Group Stock Performance
Shares of TKO stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $113.30.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.