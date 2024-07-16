TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $113.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

