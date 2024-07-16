Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.36. 1,087,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,661. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.60.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,981. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

