Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 7,149 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $338,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BSEP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. 1,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

