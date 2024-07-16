Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 684 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.19. 874,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.04. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

