Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,061 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,506,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after purchasing an additional 720,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 257,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,415. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

